Atrush Exceeds 50m Barrels Production

By John Lee.

ShaMaran Petroleum has announce that the Atrush block in Iraqi Kurdistan has surpassed the cumulative oil production milestone of 50 million barrels since its first oil in July 2017.

Dr. Adel Chaouch, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShaMaran, commented:

"This significant operational achievement is noteworthy as the production milestone has been achieved notwithstanding 2020's significantly reduced development program due to the global pandemic and collapse of world crude oil prices.

"This demonstrates that the Atrush joint venture has the ability to successfully navigate through the Kurdistan oil industry's difficult as well as good times."

(Source: ShaMaran Petroleum)