By John Lee.

It has been reported that the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources has said that Baghdad may take its dispute with Iran over water rights to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Al Khaleej Online quotes Mahdi Rashid (pictured) as saying that Iran is digging tunnels and trying to alter the natural water flows, adding that Iraqi will not concede its water rights.

The problem of water shortage is becoming more acute in Iraq.

(Source: Middle East Monitor)