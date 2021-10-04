Navigate

Iran Ready to Extend Gas Export Deal with Iraq

By on 4th October 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has said Iran is ready to extend its gas export deal with Iraq.

Majid Chegeni, who is also the Deputy Minister of Petroleum for Gas Affairs, said:

"Our relationship with Iraq is strategic and apart from economic relations, we have deep cultural and religious relations that are very important. The more our cooperation, especially in the field of energy, the deeper and more objective these relations will be."

(Source: NIGC)

