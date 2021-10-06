Iraq's Election "will produce more of the same"

By Nussaibah Younis, for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Iraq's parliamentary election will produce more of the same

It is important for Europeans to be realistic about the Iraqi government's ability to enact reforms.

As Iraq's next governing coalition will include many deeply reactionary groups, the country will continue to struggle to address the long-standing challenges that create domestic instability.

