By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has recently launched what it describes as "two massive electricity projects" in Makhmour.

They are the Bnar power station, built by the Girshin Company, and a 33 KV power-line at Qaraj, implemented by Palos.

The projects have a combined cost of 1.742 billion dinars [$1.2 million].

(Source: KRG)