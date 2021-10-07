Iraq, UAE sign Contract to build 5 Solar Power Stations

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi attended a signing ceremony on Wednesday for the construction of five new solar power stations by Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company).

This covers the first phase of the project, covering 1,000 megawatts of power out of a planned total capacity 2,000 megawatts.

The signing ceremony was attended on the Emirati side by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mr. Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei.

The head of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Ms. Suha Daoud Najjar, and the Director General of the Investments and Contracts Department at the Ministry of Electricity, Ms. Maha Hammoudi, represented Iraq, while the Executive Director of Masdar, Mr. Mohammed Jamil Al Ramahi, signed for the Emirati side.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)