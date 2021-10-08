Navigate

Navigation

Elections Without Democracy in Iraq?

By on 8th October 2021 in Politics

By Bilal Wahab and Calvin Wilder, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Elections Without Democracy in Iraq?

When Iraqis head to the polls for an early election on October 10, they will have the Tishrin protest movement to thank.

Unfortunately, large portions of the movement itself will not participate, highlighting the persistent gaps between the country's realities and its democratic processes.

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

Iraqi Elections" Still Don't Deliver Democracy" Renad Mansour: Iraqi Elections still Do Not Deliver Democracy Al-Sadr Reverses Decision to stay Out of Iraqi Elections Digital Democracy Challenge
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply