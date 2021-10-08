By Bilal Wahab and Calvin Wilder, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Elections Without Democracy in Iraq?

When Iraqis head to the polls for an early election on October 10, they will have the Tishrin protest movement to thank.

Unfortunately, large portions of the movement itself will not participate, highlighting the persistent gaps between the country's realities and its democratic processes.

Click here to read the full article.