Elryan partners with Carrefour for Online Grocery Shopping in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraqi e-commerce platform Elryan.com has significantly expanded its product offering to include grocery items with the launch of its partnership with major international retailer, Carrefour.

In a statement, Elryan says the partnership brings a new level of choice, convenience, and service to Elryan's more than 100,000 active customers.

Products will be delivered within two working days, anywhere in Iraq, using Elryan's own fleet of trucks operating out of regional fulfillment centers.

(Source: Elryan)