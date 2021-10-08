Navigate

Navigation

Elryan partners with Carrefour for Online Grocery Shopping in Iraq

By on 8th October 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraqi e-commerce platform Elryan.com has significantly expanded its product offering to include grocery items with the launch of its partnership with major international retailer, Carrefour.

In a statement, Elryan says the partnership brings a new level of choice, convenience, and service to Elryan's more than 100,000 active customers.

Products will be delivered within two working days, anywhere in Iraq, using Elryan's own fleet of trucks operating out of regional fulfillment centers.

(Source: Elryan)

Related posts:

The Station partners with Zain Iraq UNESCO Strengthens Iraq's Online Distance Learning NIC launches Online Portal for Investors Sandoog to offer Order Fulfillment Service
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply