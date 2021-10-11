UniHouse to run Talented Iraqi Program for Eni

By John Lee.

Italian energy company Eni S.p.A has signed an agreement with UniHouse to execute the Talented Iraqi Program.

Under the scheme, high-caliber, talented Iraqi students will be placed in the UK to study for Bachelor of Medicine degrees.

UniHouse will provide a full range of services, including preparation, exams, orientation, and in-country academic support and consultancy to Eni for the successful execution of the project.

Since 2010, Eni has been part of the consortium developing the Zubair Reservoir in Southern Iraq.

(Source: UniHouse)