Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th Oct 2021).

Note: ISX will be closed on Monday (Oct. 18) due to the religious holiday of the Prophet's Birthday. The next trading session will be held on Tuesday.

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD930 (-0.2%) / $813 (-0.2%) (weekly change) (+28.2% and +22.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.2 bn ($0.8 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

ISX suspended trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Oct. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 16 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial results.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Industries (IMAP) starting Oct. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 16 to discuss 2020 financial results and the article of association to merge with Al-Serar Industrial Investment.

Mamoura Real Estate (SMRI) resumed trading on Oct. 12 after being suspended for its GA (Sep. 30) in which they elected seven original and seven alternative board members.

Original shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) will resume trading on Oct. 17 after being suspended for its AGM (Sep. 19) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and decided to increase the capital from IQD200 bn to IQD250 bn by 25% according to the article 56/fourth. The opening price will be 1.06 with +/-50% price change limit.

Al Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) will resume trading on Oct. 17 after being suspended for its AGM (Oct. 12) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) will resume trading on Oct. 17 after being suspended for its AGM (Oct. 7) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) will resume trading on Oct. 17 after being suspended for its AGM (Oct. 7) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

Karbala Hotels (HKAR) will resume trading on Oct. 17 after being suspended for its AGM (Oct. 6) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends starting Oct. 17. The company decided to distribute 3% cash dividend (IQD0.03 dividend per share, 3.9% dividend yield).

ISX requested International Islamic Bank (BINT) to publish the merging disclosure with Al Asama Aloola Islamic Bank under the name of International Islamic Bank since the merging procedures have been completed, and increase the capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD260.9 bn (acc. to item fourth).

https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities

https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF3INTzIEm1Nksk67c50MuA