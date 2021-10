By John Lee.

Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar has reportedly told reporters that Iraq hopes LUKoil will keep its stake in the West Qurna-2 oil field.

Russian news agency TASS quotes the Minister as saying that Iraq is "negotiating improvement of conditions" for the project.

In July, Lukoil Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov was quoted as saying that the company may reduce its stake in the field.

(Source: TASS)