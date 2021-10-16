Deep Data: What Iraqi Election Results say ...

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Data: What the election results say about political contestation in Iraq

The voting tallies for Iraq's 2021 parliamentary elections have yet to be finalized, but preliminary results released by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reveal some surprising outcomes that few observers had predicted.

While it is far too early to draw any firm conclusions, the data that is currently available-including from previous elections-can help us speculate about what happened on Election Day.

