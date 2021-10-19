Plans to Improve Billing of Utilities in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's National Data Center Department, in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, has held a meeting to discuss a system for controlling data on water and electricity lists and linking them to the actual property occupant.

Importantly, the meeting included discussion of electronic payment and collection mechanisms.

The meeting was chaired by the director of the department, Dr. Ammar Mazhar Al-Tamimi, and was attended by representatives from the Ministries of Electricity, Housing, Construction, Municipalities and Public Works, and Justice, in addition to the Central Bank, the Municipality of Baghdad, and a number of relevant authorities.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)