By Michael Knights, Crispin Smith and Hamdi Malik for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Discordance in the Iran Threat Network in Iraq: Militia Competition and Rivalry

Hardline groups are struggling to satisfy demands for action against American forces while simultaneously de-escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and evolving their non-kinetic wings.

