TVS Motor signs Distribution Deal for Iraq

By John Lee.

India's TVS Motor Company, which makes motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles, has signed an agreement to strengthen the company's presence in Iraq.

UAE-registered ARATA International FZC, a subsidiary of Oman's Bahwan International Group (BIG), will distribute TVS vehicles in Iraq.

The deal was signed by Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, Chairman of BIG, and Mr Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS in Muscat, Oman.

Mr Venu said:

"Iraq is an important market for us, and ARATA International FZC's extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with them is a significant step towards further expanding and bolstering TVS Motor Company's market presence in Iraq."

(Source: TVS)