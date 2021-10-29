Navigate

Al-Sadr's Problematic Victory and the Future of Iraq

By on 29th October 2021 in Politics

By Ranj Alaaldin, for The Brookings Institution. The opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Muqtada al-Sadr's problematic victory and the future of Iraq

Iraq's parliamentary elections rarely produce surprises. But the elections that were held this month constituted a potential make-or-break moment amidst widespread social unrest, systemic violence against civilians, and an existential economic crisis.

Muqtada al-Sadr's victory is an example of strategic acumen within a movement that continues its transition from insurgency to government, propelled by a yearning for respite and leadership, and by rampant destitution within Iraqi society.

The full report can be read here.

