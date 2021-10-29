By Ranj Alaaldin, for The Brookings Institution. The opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Muqtada al-Sadr's problematic victory and the future of Iraq

Iraq's parliamentary elections rarely produce surprises. But the elections that were held this month constituted a potential make-or-break moment amidst widespread social unrest, systemic violence against civilians, and an existential economic crisis.

Muqtada al-Sadr's victory is an example of strategic acumen within a movement that continues its transition from insurgency to government, propelled by a yearning for respite and leadership, and by rampant destitution within Iraqi society.

The full report can be read here.