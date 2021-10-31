Success Stories from Iraqi Civil Society Organizations

Iraq has experienced complex challenges to stabilization and peacebuilding since 2003, most recently associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which captured large swathes of territory in 2014 and caused vast destruction and displacement across Iraq.

Civil society has played a vital role in post-conflict stabilization since 2003. Civil society actors, from volunteer networks to youth groups and community-based organizations, have mobilized to address humanitarian needs, encourage greater civil engagement and citizens' awareness, and complement government services.

In doing so, these actors offer a community-led approach to recovering from violence and provide an essential link between international organizations and local communities.

This book captures the stories of CSOs, and the communities they serve, in Tel Afar [Tal Afar] and Najaf. Supported by the Government of Japan.

