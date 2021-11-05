Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th Nov 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD964 (+2.1%) / $845 (+2.1%) (weekly change) (+32.9% and +27.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.7bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.9 bn ($1.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Asiacell (TASC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends starting Nov. 1 through National Bank of Iraq (BNOI). The company decided to distribute 70% cash dividends (IQD0.7 dividend per share, 7.4% dividend yield).

Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) resumed trading on Nov. 1 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Oct. 7) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Industries (IMAP) resumed trading on Nov. 1 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Oct. 16) in which they discussed and approved 2020 financial results and decided to merge with Al-Serar Industrial Investment. After this decision, the capital of IMAP increased from IQD6.5 bn to IQD9.9 bn.

ISX suspended trading of Babylon Hotel (HBAY) starting Nov. 2 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 7 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA) starting Nov. 2 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 6 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements. SKTA also completed the legal procedures of the capital increase from QD1.0 bn to IQD1.5 bn on Nov. 1.

National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) invited its shareholders on Nov. 2 to receive their cash dividends up till 2018.

Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) resumed trading on Nov. 3 after being suspended from trading due to its AGM, which has been postponed till further notice due to lack of quorum.

ISX requested Economy Bank (BEFI) on Nov. 3 to provide the AGM minutes for its AGM held on Oct. 31.

ISX suspended trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Nov. 4 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 9 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Khatem Telecom (TZNI) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 10 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Cihan Islamic Bank (BCIH) starting Nov. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 20 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) will hold an AGM on Nov. 16 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 20, 2019 due to not disclosing 2018 and 2019 annual financial statements. ISX requested IIEW to disclose 2018 and 2019 annual financial statements.

