IDC to Drill 37 Wells at Zubair Oil Field

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has signed a contract with Schlumberger to provide drilling services for 37 oil wells in the Al-Zubair field in Basra for the Italian company ENI, which will operate the field.

The Director General of the Iraqi Drilling Company, Basem Abdul Karim, said that the contract includes the operation of the two drilling rigs IDC 37 and IDC 38.

The targeted reservoirs in this project are the Mishref reservoir, Nahr Bin Omar, and the Zubair reservoir, where new drilling operations contribute to increasing the production capacity of the aforementioned field.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)