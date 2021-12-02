KRG PM meets Entrepreneurs involved in School Building

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, met ten entrepreneurs on Tuesday; the entrepreneurs are building schools in Erbil province.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked them for their investment and praised the role of the private sector in the Kurdistan Region.

The Premier highlighted the importance of education to the ninth cabinet, saying that it pays great attention to teaching. He added that apart from opening developed schools, it is important to educate patriotic and talented young people who will help develop the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: KRG)