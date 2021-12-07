From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The conflict at the heart of Iraq's intra-Shiite deadlock

It is impossible to accurately predict the ultimate outcome of Iraq's Oct. 10 parliamentary elections.

The wide-ranging discussions that are under way to form the country's next government are deeply complex.

At the heart of the prevailing contentions lies the question of whether the Shiite Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement will form a common understanding, and whether a majority rather than consensus government will be pursued.

