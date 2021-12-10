Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th December 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD904 (+3.3%) / $791 (+3.3%) (weekly change) (+24.6% and +19.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.5 bn ($5.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) started distributing IQD0.025 cash dividend per share from 2019 profit according to its decision taken in its AGM held on Jan. 27, 2021 (dividend yield: 5.8% according to its closing before the AGM).

Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) will resume trading on Dec. 12 due to disclosing its 2019 annual financial statements. The company will have a +/-50% price change limit for the first session.

ISX will suspend trading of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) starting Dec. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 23 to discuss and approve 2018 and 2019 annual financial statements and increasing its capital through 50% rights issue.

ISX will suspend trading of Ashur Bank (BASH) starting Dec. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 25 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) decided to prevent the director of the United Bank (BUND), "Khaled Ahmed Al-Shawaqfeh" from working in the Iraqi banking sector due to committing serious violations and non-compliance with the laws, regulations, and circulars issued by the CBI and the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Office." (Alsumaria)

