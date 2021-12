By John Lee.

Abeer Alshimal Company For General Contracting Ltd., which has offices in Erbil, Dohuk and Mosul, has won a contract with UNAMI for the construction of "new infrastructure with new accommodation, office, welfare buildings at UNAMI Tamimi camp inside the Green Zone in Baghdad."

The contract is valued at $1,567,215 and the end date is April 30, 2023.

(Source: UN)