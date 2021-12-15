Can a Woman PM end Iraq's Political deadlock?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Can a woman prime minister end Iraq's political deadlock?

Iraqi law dictates that a quarter of seats in the country's parliament be reserved for women.

Despite this guarantee of female representation in the political process, many of Iraq's political parties are in the aftermath of the Oct. 10 parliamentary elections finding it difficult to grasp the idea that women could head government ministries-let alone becoming prime minister.

