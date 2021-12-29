Iraqi Supreme Court Ratifies Election Results

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Supreme Court has reportedly ratified the results of October's parliamentary election.

Pro-Iranian groups had challenged the result, which was a victory for Moqtada al-Sadr, who opposes influence from both Iran and the US.

The court's decision means that negotiations can now officially begin on the formation of a new government.

(Sources: Reuters, AFP, Al Jazeera)

