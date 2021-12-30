Erbil and Iran sign MoU to Increase Trade

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Erbil and West Azerbaijan provinces sign MoU to increase trade

The governors of Erbil and Iran's Kurdish-majority West Azerbaijan provinces met on Tuesday and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase trade movement and strengthen ties between the two sides.

Click here to read the full article.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line