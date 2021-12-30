Navigate

Navigation

Erbil and Iran sign MoU to Increase Trade

By on 30th December 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Erbil and West Azerbaijan provinces sign MoU to increase trade

The governors of Erbil and Iran's Kurdish-majority West Azerbaijan provinces met on Tuesday and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase trade movement and strengthen ties between the two sides.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Iran, Iraq Agree to Form Trade Courts Iran, Iraq sign Judicial Cooperation MoUs KRG to Increase Electricity Prices
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply