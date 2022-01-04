NIC Opens New Entrance to Bismayah City

By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has opened a new entrance to the city of Bismayah, near Baghdad.
Head of the NIC, Suha Daoud Najjar [Suha Dawood Najar], said the road will reduce traffic and facilitate smooth entry for residents into the complex.
It is 235 meters long and 50 meters wide, connecting the main Baghdad-Kut road to the residential city between blocks A and B.
(Source: NIC)
