Navigate

Navigation

Iraq records First Omicron Cases

By on 7th January 2022 in Healthcare

By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq records first omicron cases

Five cases were confirmed in Dohuk province and an unknown number of infections were recorded among foreign diplomats in Baghdad.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine to hit Iraq by February COVID-19: Iraqi Kurdistan reinstates Travel Ban Rise in Iraqi Cancers may be linked to Wars, Environment Iraq "still needs US help to defeat IS"
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply