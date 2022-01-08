New Think-Tank aims for a Better Iraq

A new Iraqi think-tank has been set up with the aim of finding realistic and practical solutions to rebuilding the Iraqi state, enhancing safety and security, a.......nd rooting out corruption and sectarianism.

The Iraq Forum for Dialogue says it supports "a strong and just national government stemming from the will of the people, and the emergence of Iraq as an independent, civilized country regaining its position among the states of the world, with true democracy and trust among the people."

Founder, Sheikh Mohammed Alkhouzai, who is a businessman and head of the Khouzaa tribe, told Iraq Business News that the forum includes many senior leaders in Iraq, including Haider al-Abadi, former Prime Minister of Iraq; Ibrahim Mohammad Bahr al-Ulloum, former Oil Minister; Dr. Nuri al-Dulaimi, former Minister of Planning; and Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla, Head of the Sunni Iraqi Scholars Union.

Erfan Al- Hiyali (pictured above with Mohammed Alkhouzai), a former Defence Minister and current military advisor to the Prime Minister, endorsed the new initiative, saying:

"I am honoured to join this great group of indigenous Iraqis who carry Iraq in their hearts ... aiming through this forum for fruitful and vigorous communication in exchanging opinions and proposals, building a scientific and practical vision that helps the country to heal its wounds."

(Source: Iraq Forum for Dialogue)

