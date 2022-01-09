PM announces new Development Fund for Najaf

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government is working to set up a special fund to contribute to the development of Najaf province.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi made the announcement following a visit to Najaf on Thursday.

He also instructed the Ministries of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works to find solutions to the problems of water, sewerage and roads in the area.



(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line