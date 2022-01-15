Navigate

Blue Water to open Office in Iraq

By on 15th January 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Blue Water Shipping's Energy and Projects Division has announced plans to open an office in Iraq.

Thomas Bek, Global Director of Energy & Projects at Blue Water, said:

"Our customers in the energy sector operate internationally, and it is, therefore, a strategic objective that we continuously develop our organization to meet the demand and expectations of the market.

"We see significant synergies between the oil & gas sector and the renewables sector, as some of the companies that traditionally operate in oil & gas show an interest in diversification within renewable energy."

The company did not say where in Iraq they would open the new office.

(Source: Blue Water Shipping)


