Blue Water to open Office in Iraq

By John Lee.

Blue Water Shipping's Energy and Projects Division has announced plans to open an office in Iraq.

Thomas Bek, Global Director of Energy & Projects at Blue Water, said:

"Our customers in the energy sector operate internationally, and it is, therefore, a strategic objective that we continuously develop our organization to meet the demand and expectations of the market.

"We see significant synergies between the oil & gas sector and the renewables sector, as some of the companies that traditionally operate in oil & gas show an interest in diversification within renewable energy."

The company did not say where in Iraq they would open the new office.

(Source: Blue Water Shipping)

