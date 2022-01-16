Navigate

Iraq: Impunity for Serious Abuses - HRW

By on 16th January 2022 in Politics, Security

From Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: Impunity for Serious Abuses

The Iraqi government failed in 2021 to deliver on promises to hold to account those responsible for the abuse of protesters, activists, journalists, and critics of political elites and the Popular Mobilization Forces, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022.

