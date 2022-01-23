Poland Contributes to UNDP's Iraq Fund

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes an additional PLN 1 million (approximately US$ 244,000) contribution from the Government of Poland to its flagship Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS).

This critical support will focus on stabilizing the five governorates liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to facilitate the safe and dignified return of displaced Iraqis, lay the groundwork for recovery and safeguard communities from the resurgence of violent extremism.

This contribution to UNDP's FFS, bringing Poland's total support to over US$ 2.7 million, since the Facility was founded in 2015.

"This month marks four years since Iraq was officially liberated from ISIL. Yet over 1 million Iraqis remain displaced. Our support to Iraqi authorities and citizens is critical to meet the needs of internally displaced persons returning to their areas of origin," says the UNDP Resident Representative for Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

"We are extremely grateful to Poland for this critical additional contribution, and its unwavering support to stability in Iraq," adds Ms. Ali-Ahmad.

"The Republic of Poland is committed to the process of restitution of stability, peace and welfare in the Republic of Iraq. Our commitment includes donations to programmes executed by the EU institutions, direct donations to aid organization from Poland as well as other EU countries running their programmes in Iraq and also projects rolled out by the Polish diplomatic missions directly on the ground. The donation within the partnership with UNDP in Iraq falls in the wider scope of activity of Poland in the Republic of Iraq and the Middle East," Ambassador Marcin Kubiak, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Iraq.

Based on stabilization priorities identified by national counterparts, FFS works to quickly restore essential public infrastructure, provides short-term employment opportunities, boost local livelihoods and economies, capacity support, and facilitates peaceful reconciliation in communities liberated from ISIL.

With the support of 30 partners, including Poland, FFS has completed over 3,000 stabilization projects in Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah al-Din, benefitting nearly 6.6 million people.

(Source: UN)

