Iraq allocates $10m to build 50km Security Barrier

By on 27th January 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Security

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Finance to provide 15 billion dinars (approximately $10 million) to the Ministry of the Interior, the Agency for Federal Security Affairs, and the Border Guard Forces Command, to enhance security and start the second phase of construction of a concrete barrier between Wadi Al-Ajeeh [Wadi Al-Ajij, Wadi Al-Ajeej] and Umm Jerais, near the Syrian border.

According to a statement from the Cabinet, the barrier will run for 50 km.

