Saudi Arabia and Iraq to link Electricity Grids

By on 27th January 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

Iraq and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to link their power grids.

It was signed by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim.

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi [Hamed Al Gazi], called on the Saudi Ministry of Energy to send a technical delegation to Baghdad next week to finalise the details of the interconnector, and to hold workshops with the Iraqi side.

(Sources: Iraqi Cabinet, INA, Gulf News)


