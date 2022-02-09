dnata enhances Cargo Offering in Erbil

Dubai-based air services provider dnata says it has achieved an important milestone in Erbil, with the implementation of its 'OneCargo' system, digitizing processes and maximizing efficiencies across its cargo operations in Iraq.

According to a press release, the advanced tool, which dnata plans to launch globally, is expected to deliver significant commercial benefits for customers.

OneCargo automates key business and operational functions, including safety and quality monitoring, reporting and ULD management, with an integrated, cloud-based platform. AI-driven tools and analytics provide enhanced visibility on sales and business performance, allowing customers to match real-time demand with available capacity for maximum profitability. In addition, OneCargo eliminates all redundancies and manual check sheets, substantially improving operational efficiency.

Having launched the system in Iraq, dnata plans to gradually implement OneCargo at additional stations. By 2023, OneCargo will have a user base of over 2,000 staff members across 10 stations in six countries, interfacing seamlessly with a host of other system applications within the IT landscape of the business.

David Barker, dnata's Divisional Senior Vice President for Airport Operations, said:

"The implementation of OneCargo in Erbil is a major milestone which paves the way for the global launch of this advanced digital solution. In addition to improving operational and commercial performance, OneCargo will help us drive synergies across our international network and ultimately offer more value to our customers.

"We continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, advanced infrastructure, and process improvement to consistently deliver the same high level of safety and quality at every dnata station across the globe."

(Source: dnata)

