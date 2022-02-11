Navigate

Navigation

$19m for New Road along Shatt al-Arab

By on 11th February 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Ministry of Finance is to provide financing of 28.2 billion dinars ($19.3) to build a 95-km long coastal road along the Shatt al-Arab waterway.

The plan was approved at this week's cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

According to the Cabinet Spokesperson, the Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem, the 12-meter-wide highway will not only serve as a "service road", it will also help to prevent drug smuggling in that area.

(Source: Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Govt of Iraq)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

PM receives briefing on Baghdad Ring-Road £2m allocated to Baghdad-Kut Road Half a Million Plots of Land allocated for Housing KRG starts 27 Projects over Past Year
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply