$19m for New Road along Shatt al-Arab

By John Lee.

The Ministry of Finance is to provide financing of 28.2 billion dinars ($19.3) to build a 95-km long coastal road along the Shatt al-Arab waterway.

The plan was approved at this week's cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

According to the Cabinet Spokesperson, the Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem, the 12-meter-wide highway will not only serve as a "service road", it will also help to prevent drug smuggling in that area.

(Source: Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Govt of Iraq)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line