The Business of Education: Private Schools & Universities in Iraq

By on 14th February 2022 in Iraq Education and Training News

By Nabeel Jabbar Ali Al Tememi, Abdurrahman Ahmad Wahab and Ahmed Tabaqchali, for the Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS). The opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Business of Education: Examining the Growth of Private Schools & Universities

The for-profit private education sector has grown in Federal Iraq since 2003, both at the primary/secondary school and university levels.

This policy brief explores this growth through economic and legal analyses.

The full report can be read here.


