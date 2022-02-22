By Rina Bassist for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

UNESCO makes progress in reconstruction of Mosul monuments

Paris-based UNESCO Chief Audrey Azoulay will travel to Mosul in March, to officially launch the second phase of the reconstruction of Mosul monuments destroyed under the Islamic State takeover.

