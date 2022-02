By John Lee.

Ain Al-Sayad Company for General Contracts Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Supply and Installation of Electric Signals Measuring Instruments for the Signals School in Iraq."

The contract is valued at $965,350.

(Source: UNGM)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line