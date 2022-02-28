Navigate

New Paper Factory opened in Karbala

By on 28th February 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Daoud Najjar, has opened the Al-Kawthar Paper Factory in Karbala.

The plant has a capacity of 250 tons of paper per day, which covers 17 percent of the Iraq's needs.

It can also produce 150 tons per day of cartons, covering 15 percent of the country's requirements.

