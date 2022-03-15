Genel Results: $400m Impairment, but Increased Divi

Genel Energy has announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Our strategy and business model remain focused on cash generation. Prior to the invasion of Ukraine and the associated increase in the oil price, we were well positioned for our free cash flow to materially increase from $86 million in 2021 to around a quarter of a billion dollars this year. At the prevailing oil price, and given that there seems no quick resolution to the appalling events unfolding, this figure is expected to increase significantly.

"The forecast extent of our cash generation, from an existing position of financial strength, provides the potential to deliver significant growth and further returns to shareholders. Our priority is investment in production to maximise the value of our existing assets, and continuing to develop Sarta. Given the strong outlook and ongoing cash generation, we have increased our final dividend by 20%, continuing to fulfil our aim of paying a material and progressive dividend."

Results summary ($ million unless stated)

2021 2020 Average Brent oil price ($/bbl) 71 42 Production (bopd, working interest) 31,710 31,980 Revenue 334.9 159.7 EBITDAX1 275.1 114.6 Depreciation and amortisation (172.8) (153.7) Exploration expense - (2.2) Impairment/write off of oil and gas assets (403.2) (286.3) Reversal of impairment / (impairment) of receivables 24.1 (36.9) Operating loss (276.8) (364.5) Cash flow from operating activities 228.1 129.4 Capital expenditure 163.7 109.7 Free cash flow2 85.9 (4.4) Cash 313.7 354.5 Cash after settlement of bonds3 313.7 273.5 Total debt after settlement of bonds3 280.0 280.0 Net cash4 43.9 6.2 Basic LPS (¢ per share) (111.4) (152.0) Underlying EPS / (LPS) (¢ per share)5 25.8 (34.2) Dividends declared relating to financial year (¢ per share) 18 15

EBITDAX is operating loss adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($172.8 million), write-off of oil and gas assets ($403.2 million) and reversal of impairment on receivables ($24.1 million) Free cash flow is reconciled on page 12 In December 2020, the Company gave notice to call the residual nominal $77.1 million of its 2022 bonds and thereby reduce its gross debt balance to $280.0 million. Under the terms of the bond settlement this took place on 8 January 2021 and reduced cash by $81.0 million Reported cash less IFRS debt (page 13) Underlying EPS / (LPS) is loss and total comprehensive income / (expense) adjusted for the add back of impairment / write-off of intangible assets, impairment of property, plant and equipment and reversal of impairment / (impairment) of receivables divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares

Highlights

Net production averaged 31,710 bopd in 2021 (2020: 31,980 bopd)

$281 million of cash proceeds were received from the KRG in 2021 (2020: $173 million)

Capital expenditure of $164 million (2020: $110 million), with c.$45 million spent at the Tawke PSC and c.$105 million at Sarta and Qara Dagh

Free cash flow of $86 million in 2021, pre dividend payments (2020: $4 million free cash outflow)

Following the termination of the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs by Genel on 10 December 2021, there has been a required accounting write off of $403 million arising from derecognition of associated assets and liabilities. Genel has consequently taken steps to bring a claim for substantial compensation from the KRG at a private London seated international arbitration

Dividends paid in 2021 of 16¢ per share (2020: 15¢ per share), a total distribution of $44 million

Cash of $314 million at 31 December 2021, net cash of $44 million ($6 million at 31 December 2020)

Carbon intensity of 16 kgCO2e/bbl for scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2021, significantly below the global oil and gas industry average of 20 kgCO2e/boe

Outlook

Production guidance for 2022 maintained at around the same level as the 2021 average Sarta-1D entered production on 8 March, at an initial rate of c.2,500 bopd

Genel expects free cash flow of over $250 million in 2022, pre dividend payments, at a Brent oil price of $90/bbl An increase or decrease in Brent of $10/bbl impacts annual cash flow by c.$50 million Cash flow in 2022 benefits from 10 Tawke override payments, with the last one set to be paid relating to July 2022 production

2022 capital expenditure guidance maintained as between $140 million and $180 million

2022 marks 20 years since Genel signed its first PSC in the KRI. We will be marking the year by increasing the scope of our social investments under the Genel20 banner, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Due to Genel's robust financial position and confidence in the Company's future prospects, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 12¢ per share (2021: 10¢ per share), a distribution of $33.5 million. This would bring ordinary dividends declared for 2021 as part of our sustainable and progressive dividend programme to 18¢ per share (15¢ per share relating to 2020 financial year), a total distribution of $50 million Should the current oil price strength persist, Genel will consider incremental returns of cash to shareholders in addition to our commitment to a material and progressive dividend



(Source: Genel Energy)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line