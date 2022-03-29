Constellis Wins $1.3bn Iraq Contract Renewal

Constellis has announced that the US Department of State has awarded the company's Triple Canopy subsidiary a 10-year protective services contract in Baghdad, Iraq, under the WPS III Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a $1.3 billion contract value.

Under this contract, Triple Canopy will continue providing protective services, specialized security services, and logistical support services at the U.S. Embassy, Baghdad, Iraq.

Jim Noe, President of Global Support Operations at Constellis, said:

"Triple Canopy has been supporting the Department of State in high-threat locations for more than 15 years.

"We owe this award to the outstanding performance of our team in Baghdad. Their professionalism and tireless dedication to the mission define Triple Canopy as a premier global provider of high-end security solutions. We are honored to continue protecting U.S. Chief of Mission personnel and facilities in Baghdad, Iraq."

Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis, added:

"We are proud that the Department of State has chosen Triple Canopy to continue supporting this mission for the next decade. Our team is committed to ensuring our customers have the requisite security solutions to ensure mission success."

(Source: Constellis)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line