Iraq to Resume Oil Exports to Jordan

By on 30th March 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq and Jordan have reportedly agreed to re-start the export of crude oil from Kirkuk to the refinery at Zarqa in Jordan.

The most recent deliveries to Jordan by truck were in January, and according to Jordan Times they are expected to resume in April.

Exports have previously been agreed at 10,000 barrels per day (bpd).

(Source: Jordan Times)


