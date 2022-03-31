UN: Arbitrary Detention of Foreign Businessmen in Iraq

By John Lee.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has concluded that Australian engineer Robert Pether and Egyptian engineer Khalid Radwan were "arbitrarily detained on discriminatory grounds", and demanded their immediate release.

The pair have been detained in Iraq since April 2021, following a contract dispute relating to the construction of the new Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) head office in Baghdad, designed by Zaha Hadid. Their families claim they were tricked into traveling to Iraq to attempt to resolve the dispute.

In consideration of the conditions under which they have been held, the Working Group has also referred the case to the Special Rapporteur on torture.

The full text of the Working Group's findings can be downloaded here.

(Source: UN OHCHR)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line