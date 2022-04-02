By Mehiyar Kathem, Eleanor Robson and Lina G. Tahan, for Chatham House. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Cultural heritage predation in Iraq

Since 2003, Iraq's elites have appropriated the country's rich cultural heritage in the service of various undesirable agendas.

These range from commercialization to the propagation of sectarian and exclusionary political or religious narratives.

Large sections of Iraq's cultural heritage are now captured for private gain, diminishing its role as a public good accessible to all Iraqis.

