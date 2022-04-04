Ukraine War: Opportunities and Challenges for Iraq

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

How the Ukraine war creates opportunities, challenges for Iraq

Russia and Ukraine are major breadbaskets, accounting for 30% of wheat, 17% of corn, and over half of sunflower seed oil exports worldwide.

The war between the two neighbors has led to sharply rising prices for basic staples across the globe.

In Iraq, protests have broken out over soaring food costs that government officials have attributed to the conflict in eastern Europe.

