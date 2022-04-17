Stall or Nothing: Iraq's Failure to form New Govt

By Hamzeh Hadad, for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Stall or nothing: Iraq's failure to form a new government

Iraq's recent election upended the informal political agreement that had dominated its politics since 2003.

European countries should press Iraqi leaders to break the current deadlock in parliament.

Read the full article here.

