Iraq to Re-Open Embassy in Vietnam

By John Lee.
Iraq's Cabinet has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance to re-open its embassy in the Republic of Vietnam.
It's decision was made providing it does not lead to an increase in the total number of diplomatic staff.
The representation will be resident, as it had been previously.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323
No comments yet.