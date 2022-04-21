World Bank to fund Iraq Education Initiatives

By John Lee.
The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Following discussions, the Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Finance to sign two grant agreements with the World Bank:
- the first, to support higher education in Iraq in the amount of 5 million dollars aimed at improving the employability of graduates and linking universities to the labour market;
- the second, in the sum 10 million dollars, to improve the education of mathematics and Arabic, and reading and writing skills in some Iraqi provinces that are lagging behind.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
