Navigate

Navigation

World Bank to fund Iraq Education Initiatives

By on 21st April 2022 in Iraq Education and Training News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Finance to sign two grant agreements with the World Bank:

  1. the first, to support higher education in Iraq in the amount of 5 million dollars aimed at improving the employability of graduates and linking universities to the labour market;
  2. the second, in the sum 10 million dollars, to improve the education of mathematics and Arabic, and reading and writing skills in some Iraqi provinces that are lagging behind.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

World Bank boosts Iraqi Women's Economic Empowerment An Urgent Call for Education Reforms in Iraq Schools get Training on Education Management Information System ECW announces $12.5m Grant for Iraqi Education
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply